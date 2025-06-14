Frontières 2025: Full Program Announced For Fourteenth Edition

What began in a small classroom high above Concordia Hall, fourteen years ago, in front of a small group of like-minded, potential backers, has grown and continues to be one of the most essential and successful co-production events of the calendar year.

That is a lot of people that want help making their movies. Hopefully, with time, they will find the help they need. For now, here is the final list of projects vying for production partnerships this year. New projects are underlined. Shorts to Features and the Genre Lab are also listed below.

Now in its 14th consecutive year, the Frontières Co-production Market will take place in Montreal from July 23–26, 2025, in conjunction with the Fantasia International Film Festival. We are pleased to announce the full lineup for this year’s edition.

Alongside the Official Selection—which includes twenty-one projects from countries as diverse as Venezuela, New Zealand, Japan, and Brazil—we will also showcase five projects in the Shorts to Feature section, five in the Genre Film Lab, and the work of four composers and music editors in the Music Pitch section. Scroll down for the full line up!

The Frontières Co-Production Market is funded by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montreal, Wallimage and the Netherlands Film Fund.

OFFICIAL SELECTION

DELIA'S GHOST (New Zealand)

Director: Elizabeth Crummett

Producer: Belindalee Hope

Genre: Supernatural Drama, Thriller

The ghost of a volatile punk finds purpose when a little girl moves in who can see and talk to him; from violent poltergeist to guardian angel he vows to protect her from both the living and the dead.

FEED (USA)

Director: Jenny Leigh Reed

Producers: Peter Phok, Daisy Risher, Jenny Leigh Reed

Genre: Psychological Body Horror

When a struggling photographer takes on a job at a cult favorite restaurant, she must decide whether their perverse work culture is worth the price of belonging.

FIEBRE CARIBE (USA, Venezuela)

Director: Diego Andrés Murillo

Producers: Eduardo Andrés Díaz, Diego Andrés Murillo

Genre: Horror Thriller

Talyssa, apparently a vampire, lives off the grid in Queens, NY, until she decides to travel to Caracas, Venezuela’s capital city, in search of her past lover who she almost killed due to her canibalistic nature.

FUNKY FOREST: THE SECOND CONTACT (Japan, UK)

Directors: Katsuhito Ishii, Shunichiro Miki, Hajime Ishimine

Producer: Adam Torel

Genre: Fantasy Comedy

20 years since the release of the original cult classic, the team behind the 2005 film Funky Forest: The First Contact return to make a follow-up film in the north of Japan.

FUR (Canada, USA)

Director: Brad Abrahams

Producers: Matt Ralston, Frank Mosley

Genre: Horror, Dark Comedy, Fantasy

The loosely true tale of Albert Ostman, a melancholic Canadian lumberjack who became history’s first Bigfoot abductee - and reluctant romancer.

GREY MOUNTAIN (USA)

Director: Jeremy Holm

Producers: Jeremy Holm, Christopher Kelly, Sarah Sharp

Genre: Science-Fiction, Horror

A UFO abduction field study leads researchers to Ronald Walker, a devastated recluse waiting to be rescued by "Star People."

HOLI WOMB (Canada, QC)

Director: Anouk Whissell

Producers: Maja Jacobs, Yoann-Karl Whissell, Benoit Beaulieu

Genre: Psychological Horror

Faced with an unplanned pregnancy that shatters her career ambitions, a distressed Grace travels to Poland to an exclusive retreat for expectant mothers, only to uncover the spa’s horrifying past and must battle for her own survival.

HOW DARE YOU (Canada)

Directors: Kit & Arran

Producer: Madeleine Davis

Genre: Horror

Prince buys a house hoping it will be a queer utopia for him and his friends only for them to be possessed by the ghosts of the conservative family who previously lived in the house.

INSECT EMPIRE (Switzerland)

Director: Hannes Baumgartner

Producers: Michela Pini, Simon Jaquemet

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Selma, a young microbiologist realizes that she is slowly turning into an insect.

IS THIS YOU (Canada, USA)

Director: Kaitlin Fontana

Producers: Michael Lazarovitch, Zachary Halley, Steven Tylor O'Connor, Christina Campagnola

Genre: Horror, Dark Comedy

Maura and her mother Jeanne have always had a tricky relationship, but when Jeanne starts publishing essays about her troubled daughter's teenage years those versions of Maura appear like hormone-fueled poltergeists hell bent on ruining the real Maura's tenuous adult stability.

LA DORMANTE (Canada, Tunisia)

Director: Kays Mejri

Producers: Bahija Essoussi, Samuel Gagnon, Yasmine Dhoukar

Genre: Horror, Drama

Why is it called La Dormante? Once inside, you never wake up.

LE MAJESTIC (Canada, QC)

Director: Karl Lemieux

Producer: Sylvain Corbeil

Genre: Supernatural horror, Paranormal Romance

Sébastien Judet, a geologist in his forties, accepts a position at a small natural history museum, where he develops a troubled relationship with the director. As he gradually discovers the countless mineralogical specimens stored in the museum's immense basement, he develops a fascination for his supervisor and the night.

LE REFUGE (Morocco, Belgium)

Director: Talal Selhami

Producers: Sophia Menni, Lamia Chraibi, Pierre Foulon

Genre: Psychological Horror

Leila, a survivor and exiled war refugee, has to look after an ex-diplomat, Georges, an invalid at the end of his life, but this proximity to death awakens the ghosts of Leila's past.

LIMINAL (UK)

Director: Noomi Yates

Producer: Ioanna Karavela

Genre: Dystopian Analogue Horror

When his twin vanishes mid-livestream, Sam ‘s search leads him into a digital nightmare, where being unfilmed means becoming inhuman.

MYSTERY OF THE MOTHMAN (Canada)

Director: Austin Birtch

Producers: Sydney Lloyd, Lauren Andrews

Genre: Horror, Creature Feature

A troubled Vietnam veteran returns to his hometown in the wake of tragedy, only to become preoccupied in a vast conspiracy centred around a winged, red-eyed creature—one that may be tied to his own past in ways he never imagined.

OSTRICH BOY (Canada)

Director: Ricardo Bonisoli

Producers: Holly Pavlik, Ricardo Bonisoli

Genre: Dark Fantasy

Marked by a rare physical condition called “Ostrich Syndrome”, a lonely teen seeks acceptance by joining a racewalking group.

REAL BLOOD (The Netherlands)

Director: Joeri Pruys

Producers: Ewoud Bon, Joeri Pruys

Genre: Horror, Thriller

May is an ambitious Black media artist who is being coached to success by radical performance artist Agnes, until the boundaries between art and life become increasingly blurred and May has to confront the dark side of her ambitions.

SHALLOW HELL (Brazil)

Director: Rafael Toledo

Producer: Evandro Caixeta

Genre: Horror, Western

A group of illegal miners find a demon trapped inside a mine, that offers them unbelievable riches in exchange for sacrificed body parts.

THE BALLAD OF TITA AND THE MACHINES (USA, Mexico, Brazil)

Director: Miguel Angel Caballero

Producers: Helena Sardinha, Luis Antonio Aldana, Rafael Thomaseto

Genre: Science-Fiction

When a robotics empire sends humanoids to take over essential labor, a crew of unlikely workers band together, led by an elderly farmworker with nothing left to lose and everything to fight for.

THE HALFWAY HOUSE (Australia)

Director: Mia'Kate Russell

Producer: Andre Lima

Genre: Horror, Supernatural

Single mum Greta has ten days to prove herself before regaining custody of her son. But the vengeful spirit possessing her safe house violently upends her fragile world, forcing her to fight for her self-worth, sanity, and life.

WILD HUNT (Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia)

Director: Marek Najbrt

Producers: Jakub Koštál, Vratislav Šlajer, Jan Komasa

Genre: Fantasy, Drama, Supernatural Horror

The Greatest Horrors Are Those We Harbor Within Ourselves.

SHORTS TO FEATURES

CHILD, UNINVITED (Japan, South Korea, Singapore)

Director: Mai Nakanishi

Producers: Eun-Kyoung Lee, Tan Ai Leng

Genre: Psychological Thriller

When an expectant mother opens her door to a hungry, latchkey child, buried childhood traumas resurface, threatening her fragile sense of motherhood and forcing a harrowing moral choice.

GET AWAY (Canada)

Director: Michael Gabriele

Producers: Jason Levangie, Marc Tetreault

Genre: Horror, Thriller

A weekend getaway devolves into a nightmare when a mysterious VHS tape pulls a woman and her friends into a series of increasing terrors.

MAKE ME A PIZZA (Canada)

Director: Talia Shea Levin

Producers: Kara Grace Miller, Jonathan Olson, Talia Shea Levin

Genre: Fantasy, Satire, Horror

A woman compulsively seduces pizza delivery men in an attempt to become one with the divine pizza goddess, but in the process reduces the delivery men to incoherent, primordial beasts who she must keep hidden from the suspicious townsfolk and her jealous husband, until the pizza goddess blesses her with a belly full of more than just pizza, and her secret can no longer be contained.

RED SPIDER LILIES (Japan)

Director: Koji Shiraishi

Producer: Tomomi Furuyama

Genre: Horror

Thirty years after surviving a family murder-suicide, three vengeful sisters trained in forbidden sorcery lure the spiritual scammer who ruined their lives into a nightmarish ritual to exact justice beyond the law.

THE SLEEPLESS GIRL (Taiwan)

Director: François Chang

Producer: Patrick Mao Huang

Genre: Horror

In searching for the secret behind a Japanese girl who never sleeps, a man uncovers a shocking truth—one that reveals who he truly is and the invisible thread that ties them together in another world.

THE GENRE FILM LAB

AFTER THE END (Canada MN)

Director: Elena Sturk-Lussier

Producer: Jessica Landry

Genre: Thriller, Survival, Revenge

Surviving alone in the post-apocalyptic Canadian wilderness, a resourceful young woman readies for the threat of the upcoming winter…but an unexpected danger soon arrives at her doorstep in the form of two starving and desperate young men.

DEEPFAKE (Canada BC)

Director: Miranda MacDougall

Producers: Lucy McNulty, Ariel Bond, Magdalena Shenher

Genre: Thriller

Deepfake follows a deferential true crime junkie who discovers she’s been deepfaked into pornography. To reclaim her privacy, she must battle an outdated justice system, become her own advocate and ultimately, uncover a betrayal closer than she ever imagined.

PEACHY (Canada BC)

Director: Sasha Duncan

Producers: Eloise Cameron-Smith, Dalila Jovanovic

Genre: Coming-of-age, Horror

Over summer break sixteen year old Audra and her best friends fall under the spell of a magnetic local girl - only to discover she’s not only feeding their egos... she’s feeding on THEM.

THE EVERMORE (Canada BC)

Director: Mia Martinez

Producers: Mia Martinez, Jonnathan George, Nic Altobelli

Genre: Folk Horror

Two estranged sisters are reunited when their absent Father leaves them a farm after his passing. They become consumed by madness after learning the land possesses a gift that someone would kill for.

THEY ECHO (Canada ON)

Director: Lu Asfaha

Producers: Fonna Seidu, Jay Wu, Andrew Ferguson, Matt King

Genre: Horror

When a mentally ill thirtysomething returns to her childhood home to take care of her estranged, dying mother, she’s confronted by her late father and long lost sister, the ghosts of her family's sins.