ARROW Player in July: 4K THE STUFF, Cruel Summer, And Ted Geoghegan Selects
The folks over at Arrow Video have announced the July lineup for the ARROW Player.
Likely anticipating that all their subscribers in UK/IRE/US/CAN will be spending the next couple of months soaking in the sun, it is a noticeably slight lineup this coming month. Still, there are some delectable goodies in the mix, including the 4K restoration of Larry Cohen's The Stuff.
If you are looking for any reason to stay indoors, cite the examples of Summers gone wrong from the lineup of films in the Cruel Summer program. Then, midway through the month, dive into a curated lineup of films from our friend Ted Geoghegan in the monthly Selects program. One of the good ones out there, with an encyclopedic mind when it comes to horror, the director of We Are Still Here, Mohawk, and Brooklyn 45, has put together a selection of lesser-known slasher films that will broaden everyone's appreciation for the sub-genre.
Not the busiest program that has ever been put together, but if the sun is trying to kill you and you need some liberation from its cosmic rays, there's no better way to do it than with the ARROW player.
ARROW Player Announces July 2025 LineupCult Streamer Offers a 4K Restoration of a Larry Cohen Satire,a Sci-Fi Apocalypse, Shaky Shivers,Ted Geoghegan Selects & MoreJuly 2025 Seasons:Cruel Summer, Ted Geoghegan SelectsArrow Video is excited to announce the July 2025 lineup of their subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland. Enjoy a selection of new titles, from carefully cultivated curations to shorts by new talent. For serious enthusiasts, ARROW offers deep dives into the tastes of filmmakers that changed the way we see the genre.The ARROW July 2025 lineup includes a new 4K restoration of Larry Cohen's The Stuff, streaming exclusively on ARROW. Coming courtesy of horror auteur Larry Cohen (director of the It's Alive series and scribe behind the Maniac Cop trilogy), The Stuff is a titillating treat for the tastebuds which blends elements of films such as Street Trash with the straight-up B-movie flavor of The Blob. Grab a spoon and dig on into The Stuff - the taste that delivers... much more than you bargained for!The lineup starts with fireworks on July 4 with Cruel Summer (UK/ IRE/ US/ CAN).Sun's out, screams out. The days are long, the nights are deadly, and in this scorching selection of summer-set shockers, the temperature quickly rises.From lakeside slashers to beachside bloodbaths, Cruel Summer is a collection of twisted stories where the season of freedom turns fatal. So grab your backpack and say your goodbyes, because this summer is going to be murder!Titles Include: Deadly Manor, Slaughterhouse, Mako: The Jaws of Death.Also debuting on July 4 are two very different films about women on a mission.The World of Kanako (US/ CAN): When Kanako, a model daughter and a brilliant student, disappears, her mother asks her ex-husband, a violent former policeman, to find her. As his investigation progresses, his idealized image of Kanako cracks: the girl hides a dark life that her father can not even imagine.Starfish (UK/ IRE/ US/ CAN): With reality rapidly fraying at the edges, Aubrey finds herself following a string of clues left by her friend. Clues that will unlock the secrets of The Signal and could end up either saving the world… or condemning it.On July 11, North American subscribers can enjoy a pair of chilling titles about isolated characters whose worlds shrink and twist even further.Tower. A Bright Day. (US/ CAN): Mula lives with her husband, daughter and ailing mother in the country. Just before her daughter's First Holy Communion, Mula's long lost sister pays them a visit. The family believes in reconciliation, but Mula has her reasons to feel afraid of Kaja.Ladyworld (US/ CAN): After a catastrophic event, eight girls find themselves stranded in a house without electricity. As they run out of food and water, their sanity begins to crumble, and soon they regress to their baser instincts.On July 14, the theme of the day is robbery!Deacon (short) (UK/ IRE/ US/ CAN): Deacon is an introspective thief who finds jobs through his best friend and accomplice, Patrick. Their discrete operation takes a sudden turn when Deacon uncovers a mysterious photograph that leads him to a distant admirer, Vanessa. Together they plan to rob an ominous house. Unbeknownst to them, it contains malignant energy.Medusa (US/ CAN): By day, Mari and her friends broadcast their spiritual devotion through pastel pinks and catchy evangelical songs about purity and perfection. By night, they form a masked, vigilante girl gang, prowling the streets of Brazil in search of sinners who have deviated from the rightful path. After an attack goes wrong, Mari is forced to reflect on her actions and confront her paralyzing inner demons.On July 18, step into the ARROW archives with Ted Geoghegan Selects (UK/ IRE/ US/ CAN).Ted Geoghegan, the writer/director of We Are Still Here (starring horror icon Barbara Crampton), Mohawk (starring Kaniehtiio Horn), and Brooklyn 45 (starring Anne Ramsay), walks through the ARROW vault and selects his favorite slashers.“Growing up an 80s "slasher kid", I was a huge fan of the studio franchises - but as I dug deeper into the genre, I was over the moon with the litany of fantastic titles that had snuck past me. Slasher cinema is more varied than almost any other sub-genre of horror, and picking out something that fits one's mood is amazingly easy, given the wild variety out there.Below are lesser-known slasher favorites of mine, each with their own particular vibe, specific sleaze, and buckets of that silly, over-the-top violence that fans of the genre have come to expect and love."Titles Include: Terminal Exposure, The Coming of Sin, Dark August.On July 21, in a stunning new 4K restoration, get overcome by The Stuff (UK/ IRE/ US/ CAN), exclusively on ARROW.Are you eating it ...or is it eating you? The Stuff is the new dessert taking supermarket shelves by storm. It's delicious, low in calories and better still doesn't stain the family carpet... What's not to like? Well, for a start, it has a life of its own, and we're not talking friendly live bacteria... Young Jason seems to be the only one who doesn't love The Stuff - in fact, he won't go anywhere near it, after having seen the pudding crawling around the fridge one night. What's more, everyone who eats The Stuff has started acting really weird... Now, teaming up with wise-cracking industrial saboteur Mo, Jason must put a stop to The Stuff and the organisation behind it or face a gooey, gloopy demise.The lineup concludes July 28 with a hair-raising crowd pleaser, Shaky Shivers (US/ CAN).Bitten by a mysterious creature, Lucy believes she'll become a werewolf. With her best friend by her side, they face a throat-slashing creature in this campy adventure filled with magic and mayhem.
