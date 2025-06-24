ARROW Player in July: 4K THE STUFF, Cruel Summer, And Ted Geoghegan Selects

The folks over at Arrow Video have announced the July lineup for the ARROW Player.

Likely anticipating that all their subscribers in UK/IRE/US/CAN will be spending the next couple of months soaking in the sun, it is a noticeably slight lineup this coming month. Still, there are some delectable goodies in the mix, including the 4K restoration of Larry Cohen's The Stuff.

If you are looking for any reason to stay indoors, cite the examples of Summers gone wrong from the lineup of films in the Cruel Summer program. Then, midway through the month, dive into a curated lineup of films from our friend Ted Geoghegan in the monthly Selects program. One of the good ones out there, with an encyclopedic mind when it comes to horror, the director of We Are Still Here, Mohawk, and Brooklyn 45, has put together a selection of lesser-known slasher films that will broaden everyone's appreciation for the sub-genre.

Not the busiest program that has ever been put together, but if the sun is trying to kill you and you need some liberation from its cosmic rays, there's no better way to do it than with the ARROW player.