ZERO PROTOCOL: Rebecca Hall to Star in Zombie-Action Horror

Rebecca Hall, a darling of the horror community thanks to her roles in The Night House and Ressurection is returning to the genre once again. This time around they will star in a zombie-action horror film titled Zero Protocol.

An NYPD commissioner battles to manage a city-wide zombie outbreak exploding in real time, only to discover that her teenage daughter is trapped in the middle of the red zone.

Debs Paterson will direct a script written by Dan Hall. Financier Anton will head to Marche du Film during Cannes and pull in some pre-sales to help with production which will begin later this year.

ANTON LAUNCHES SALES ON THE ZOMBIE-ACTIONER “ZERO PROTOCOL” STARRING REBECCA HALL

Rebecca Hall (Warner Bros.’ MonsterVerse franchise, Disney’s The BFG, Ethan Cohen’s Holmes & Watson) is set to star in the zombie-action horror film Zero Protocol, it was announced today. The film is directed by Debs Paterson (Paramount+’s “Halo,” Disney’s “Willow,” MGM+’s “Domina”), written by Dan Hall (The Silent Hour starring Joel Kinnaman), and produced by Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish’s Imaginarium Productions. Anton is financing the film and handling worldwide rights, co-repping U.S. rights with WME Independent, launching sales at the Marche du Film.

Zero Protocol is produced by Imaginarium’s Will Tennant (Netflix’s The Ritual) and Jonathan Cavendish (Venom: Let There Be Carnage). The film will be Executive Produced by Sebastien Raybaud and Callum Grant for Anton, Andy Serkis and Phil Robertson for Imaginarium, alongside Rebecca Hall, Debs Paterson, and Dan Hall. Production is set to begin later this year.

An NYPD commissioner battles to manage a city-wide zombie outbreak exploding in real time, only to discover that her teenage daughter is trapped in the middle of the red zone.

Director Debs Paterson said, “Zero Protocol is an incredibly exciting fusion of technical and emotional filmmaking. I’m so thrilled to be working with Imaginarium’s world class team and the truly extraordinary Rebecca Hall to bring Dan’s gripping script to life.”

Producer Will Tennant added, “Dan has written an absolutely thrilling and terrifying story and we couldn’t ask for a greater director than Debs to bring together the script’s big set pieces with grounded emotional drama. We are delighted that Rebecca Hall has come on board - I couldn’t think of anyone better to be marshalling us to safety during a zombie apocalypse.”

Rebecca Hall is best known for Warner Bros.’ MonsterVerse films Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. She previously starred in Searchlight Pictures’ The Night House, Disney’s The BFG, Antonio Campos’s Christine and Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige. Hall can be most recently seen in AppleTV+’s The Studio, and will next be seen in Ira Sachs's Peter Hujar's Day alongside Ben Whishaw, and Ryan Murphy's The Beauty.

Hall is repped by Julian Belfrage Associates, WME & Gretchen Rush. Paterson is repped by The Artists Partnership, Entertainment 360, CAA and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Feldman, Rogal, Shikora & Clark. Dan Hall is repped by The Artists Partnership, Entertainment 360 and Meyer and Downs.