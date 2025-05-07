HONEY, DON'T! Trailer: A Coen Brother's Noir-Comedy

The Coen Brothers working separately have not exactly set the box office on fire, even if the films (The Tragedy of Macbeth, Drive Away Dolls) are well enough regarded. This may be about to change from Ethan Coen's Cannes bowing, star studded, Detective-Noir-Farce, Honey Don't!



Featuring a red-hot Margaret Qualley (off of both The Substance and Kinds of Kindness), as clickety-clackety heeled P.I. Honey O'Donahue (with a riddle tattooed on her ass), and Chris Evans as her sex-addict evangelical nemesis (His church, "The Four-Way Temple"). Also Aubrey Plaza (who came out of Megalopolis the least scathed) appears to have a sizeable supporting role, adding a dash of wry cult-cred.



The tone and the story, from the trailer, is somewhat adjacent (or at least reminiscent) of Edgar Wright's Hot Fuzz. A sting of seemingly unconnected but grizzly small-town murders begging to be investigated, in the most stylized (and humourous) way possible. The dialogue on display in this trailer is super.



And, points for using the song, "Spooky" (The Atlanta Rhythm Section or Dusty Springfield versions were used in Lynch's Lost Highway and Guy Ritchie's Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels, both to great effect in the past).



Nice to see Focus Features still consistently releasing some film-lover fun on the big screen.