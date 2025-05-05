THE REMEDY: First Images From Alex Kahuam's New Horror Flick

The Remedy, has all but wrapped up post and will be represented by Kahuam at the Word began to spread the other day that Alex Kahuam's new film,, has all but wrapped up post and will be represented by Kahuam at the Fantastic Pavilion during Marche du Film at Cannes, in a delegation of Mexican filmmakers including Gigi Saul Guerrero, Javier Colinas and Sofia Garza-Barba.

The Remedy is directed by Alex Kahuam (Failure!) and was written by Daniel Kuhlman. The new horror flick stars Timothy Granaderos (13 Reasons Why?), London Thor (Gen V), Doug Jones (Shape of Water), Chris Mulkey (Whiplash) and Jenny O'hara (Devil).

A troubled young man is the caregiver for his terminally-ill mother. When he makes a desperate attempt to save his mom, he unleashes a supernatural entity that feeds on human flesh.

We have a trio of images to share with you this morning, along with the poster.