THE NEST Promo: New Horror From Producers of [RED] Heads to Marche du Film

Filmax, producers of contemporary horror classic [REC] have shot a promo for an upcoming horror flick called The Nest. They have taken it to Marche du Film to drum up interest in the project and hopefully score some pre-sales to help with production costs before it heads to camera later this year.

“The Nest” turns on Marta, who is so obsessed with protecting her family from the terrifying outside world that she keeps her mother and young son locked in their mountain village home. Everything seems to go well until one day a man arrives, intent on destroying everything Marta has built.

In the promo, holding her son, Marta expounds the rules her mother and young son must obey: “You can never go out at day, only at night, but you must never cross the forest, because evil is born between its roots.” Her aged mother appears as the camera pans away to a large box chained to the floor and Marta pronounces the last rule: “Never ever go near the sincerity box.” From the sound of hushed breathing, someone or something appears to be in the box.

“’The Nest’ has all the elements of a classic suspense movie and the story it tells of what goes on behind the closed doors of one family is both disturbing and terrifying,” says producer Laura Fernández at Filmax.

“A perverse, cold and calculating woman, convinced she’s doing what’s necessary to protect her family, keeps her mother and young son locked up inside the house,” she adds. “The constant sense of unease makes it both captivating and horrifying. It’s a story that takes place inside one house, within one family, but one which could, unfortunately, be splashed across the pages of any newspaper tomorrow.”