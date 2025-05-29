KARATE KID: LEGENDS Review: Old-School Formula Reworked for the 21st Century

The 1980s were a veritable Golden Age for fans of The Karate Kid franchise.

Starting in 1984 with the John G. Avildsen-directed The Karate Kid, the loose trilogy took Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), a lifelong underdog and first-time martial artist, and his Japanese-American mentor, Nariyoshi Keisuke Miyagi (Noriyuki "Pat" Morita), into a series of life-affirming lessons, occasional romances, and periodic hand-to-elbow-to-foot combat, mostly in local tournaments, for fame and glory.

An audience-friendly formula not dissimilar from another Avildsen-directed film, the Oscar-winning Rocky released almost a decade earlier, The Karate Kid, a box-office hit at the time, naturally led to sequels, one two years later, The Karate Kid II, the third and temporarily last, The Karate Kid III, five years later. But while LaRusso’s story seemingly came to an end, the rights holders thought differently, introducing future two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank as The Next Karate Kid in 1994 before the series went into hibernation for the next decade and a half.

Rebooted in 2010 with Jackie Chan as Mr. Han, a Chinese kung-fu shifu (master), the “new” Karate Kid, meant as a full-on series reboot, becomes part of franchise canon with the latest entry (though not latest franchise contribution), Karate Kid: Legends, a sequel that brings Chan and Macchio into a comic book-style shared universe, adds a new lead performer, Ben Wang (American Born Chinese) as a China-to-America transplant, Li Fong, and leans heavily on the underdog and tournaments formula that made the series so popular in the first place.

Karate Kid: Legends opens in modern-day Beijing, China as Mr. Han, the owner-operator-instructor of a successful training academy, hides Li from his mother, Dr. Fong (Ming-Na Wen), a typically stern, if loving, physician. Due to a wrenching family tragedy, Dr. Fong opts for a full-on restart, moving to the United States, New York City to be exact, with a reluctant Li in tow.

Sidestepping the obvious questions about immigration, citizenship, or Dr. Fong's licensing, Rob Lieber’s (Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, Peter Rabbit, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day) screenplay throws in a line about Li learning English in Hong Kong in a dual-language school and stops there (i.e., the elder Fong’s perfect American accent) and hopes the audience either won’t notice or, more likely, won’t care. There’s a familiar story to be told, of course, and it’s better to just get on with it.

That story centers on a fish-out-of-water Li, adds the usual obstacles, annoyances, and encumbrances related to a move to an entirely new state or country, adds an age-appropriate romantic interest, Mia Lipani (Sadie Stanley, Kim Possible), and her jealous, possessive ex-boyfriend, Conor (Aramis Knight). Unfortunately for Li, Conor’s more than just a glowering, brooding, unfriendly bully. He’s also a thuggish martial artist and multiple winner of something called the Five Boroughs Tournament. Winning includes a cash prize of $50K.

The college-bound Li doesn’t need the prize money himself, but Mia’s father, Victor (Joshua Jackson), the owner of a local pizzeria with a sizable debt to a loan shark, does. A onetime promising boxer, the 40-something Victor’s self-belief borders on the delusional. Despite every natural indicator suggesting the opposite, Victor somehow believes he can fight professionally again. Seeing Li’s skills firsthand one night, Victor entreats Li to become his trainer.

Despite a running time well under two hours, Karate Kid: Legends oddly segues into a Rocky-inspired boxing flick before inevitably returning to the central conflict between Li and Conor. Before long, Li finds himself back under the tutelage of a visiting Mr. Han and the latter, apparently mindful of the film’s title, takes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it trip to Los Angeles, convincing a hesitant LaRusso that Li needs a mix of their fighting styles, Han for his kung-fu expertise, LaRusso for his Miyagi-style karate, to win the tournament.

Cue, as expected, the obligatory training montage, a rapid-fire rise through the martial arts ranks for a newly rededicated Li, and the inevitable, Mortal Kombat-inspired fight atop a skyscraper for some reason. Staged competently by director Jonathan Entwistle (I Am Not Okay With This, The End of the F***ing World) and Jackie Chan’s regular stunt team (among others), the too-short, if dynamically staged, fight scenes don’t disappoint.

It’s template storytelling from start-to-finish, but as with most of the earlier entries, it’s template storytelling, tweaked for a swap in actors, characters, and settings, that works, always predictably, but sometimes exceptionally. Wang makes for a winning lead, carrying the heavier exposition-laden moments and the lighter ones with virtual ease. A martial artist in his own right, the 20-something Wang handles either all or most of his character’s fight scenes, adding a welcome touch of verisimilitude to Li’s cheer-worthy journey from a stranger in a strange land to the top of the world.

Karate Kid: Legends opens theatrically on Friday, May 30th, via opens theatrically on Friday, May 30th, via Sony Pictures Releasing