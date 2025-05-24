Cannes 2025: A Look At What The Mad Scientists Are Doing...
The world's most famous film festival rounds up today, and we've had plenty of reviews in the past weeks. But Cannes also has a business side of course, a vast market where people try and get their projects financed, scout for scripts, producers and actors, and generally try to extend their network.
The Mad Scientists were there as well, a Dutch collective of multi-talented artists co-founded by director Richard Raaphorst of Frankenstein's Army fame. And they had a large portfolio of projects to show, some of them nearly finished, some of them in a very early stage. All of them genre...
Well, if memory serves me right, giving a bit of attention to these never hurts, so I asked if it was OK if I posted some of their projects here and they were happy to share their industry map with me. So, without further ado, what are the Mad Scientists pitching these days?
The Mad Scientists were there as well, a Dutch collective of multi-talented artists co-founded by director Richard Raaphorst of Frankenstein's Army fame. And they had a large portfolio of projects to show, some of them nearly finished, some of them in a very early stage. All of them genre...
Well, if memory serves me right, giving a bit of attention to these never hurts, so I asked if it was OK if I posted some of their projects here and they were happy to share their industry map with me. So, without further ado, what are the Mad Scientists pitching these days?
The Wildling
Faux-documentary black comedy-horror about a reality show where contestants need to survive in the wild. Or so it seems: In reality, whistle-blower footage shows that the program has been set up by shady billionaires to test different ways of achieving immortality. And the unwary people participating are the test subjects...
Footage has actually finished already on this one, with Adam Park directing, and starring Jördis Richter, Tim Plester and Richard Brake.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.