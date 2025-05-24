Cannes 2025: A Look At What The Mad Scientists Are Doing...

The Wildling

Faux-documentary black comedy-horror about a reality show where contestants need to survive in the wild. Or so it seems: In reality, whistle-blower footage shows that the program has been set up by shady billionaires to test different ways of achieving immortality. And the unwary people participating are the test subjects...

Footage has actually finished already on this one, with Adam Park directing, and starring Jördis Richter, Tim Plester and Richard Brake.