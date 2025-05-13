Black Fawn Launches Sales Arm at Cannes, Starting With DEATH CYCLE And THE UNDERTONE

The first two films on their docket will be Gabriel Carrer's upcoming revenge horror, Death Cycle, a film that we have mentioned once or twice here. The other is a debut feature film called The Undertone, from director Ian Tuason.

As first revealed by Deadline, Nina Kiri (The Handmaid’s Tale, Fingernails) stars as a the host of an ‘all-things-creepy’ podcast, living in her dying mother’s house as her primary caregiver, whose haunted by a series of audio recordings with paranormal noises, which comes to realize mirror her own experiences.

We should be getting eyes on Death Cycle this Summer. And we forget what the hook was about The Undertone but it was mentioned in passing by one of the lads at Black Fawn. We do remember being rather impressed so we're going to lean on that impression and say that we are looking forward to that film as well, when it comes out.

Black Fawn Distribution launches international sales arm at Cannes.

New venture aims to elevate genre filmmakers in ever-hungry horror market.

Black Fawn Distribution has announced the launch of a new international sales arm that will fall under the company’s banner. With a strong foundation in Canadian genre cinema, this new venture will debut at this year’s Marché du Film in Cannes. To kick off this new chapter, Black Fawn Distribution has recently secured world sales rights for Gabriel Carrer’s stylish revenge thriller Death Cycle as well as the highly anticipated psychological horror The Undertone. Both films will be made available to the global market this week at Cannes.

Renowned director Gabriel Carrer (For The Sake Of Vicious, The Demolisher) returns with Death Cycle, a gritty new feature film starring Matthew Ninaber (Psycho Goreman) and Kristen Kaster (Shudder’s Death Valley). The film is produced by Latefox Pictures, Chronovisor Images and Highrise Studios.

The Undertone is the highly anticipated feature film debut from auteur director Ian Tuason, starring Nina Kiri (The Handmaid’s Tale, Fingernails) in a bold, commanding performance. The film is produced by Black Fawn Films, Slaterverse Pictures and Kino Studios.

Initially founded as a Canadian film distribution company, Black Fawn Distribution’s dedication to genre films has led them to become a respected leader in the Canadian film market. This new expansion into the international marketplace is designed to help genre filmmakers emerge and prosper on a worldwide scale, granting them access to wider audiences and a better opportunity to reach an ever-hungry horror community.

“As filmmakers ourselves, we understand that any film’s success revolves around great storytelling but, these same films also need fair and transparent distribution strategies that can maximize revenues for those bringing these stories to life,” states company president Chad Archibald. “Economic pressures have left a lot of filmmakers and their investors facing diminishing returns and that directly impedes their ability to create new projects. We’re hoping we can help change that dramatically.”

The company’s vision will focus on bringing exciting new concepts and original stories to the big screen while collaborating with innovators and distribution partners to help redefine outdated release strategies. Supported by Black Fawn Distribution’s skilled in-house promotional and design team, the venture will be dedicated to streamlining the overall marketing approach for each individual film, reducing the overall distribution costs typically charged back to filmmakers.

“Filmmaking is a highly collaborative process, and we believe that should be extended to the sales and distribution side of the business as well,” states Black Fawn distribution’s Operations Manager CF Benner. “Our company has always put filmmakers first and we’re excited to apply the Black Fawn blueprint to the sales market. A healthy ecosystem for filmmakers benefits the entire industry, and we’re committed to nourishing that ecosystem as much as we can.”

“Teaming up with bold creative forces like Gabriel Carrer and Ian Tuason is what really drives us,” explains Archibald. “Their unique voices shine through in Death Cycle and The Undertone, and we’re thrilled to champion these films as we bring them to market. At such a unique moment in our industry, we all need to be contributing to a new, positive, sustainable, and profitable future for filmmakers. We’re ready to get to work.”