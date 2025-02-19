BRING HER BACK Official Teaser: The New Film From TALK TO ME's Danny and Michael Philippou

Bring Her Back. Moments ago Deadline shared that A24 released the official teaser for Danny and Michael Philippou's sophomore horror feature,

A24 has dropped a terrifying first trailer for Bring Her Back, announcing that the anticipated sophomore feature of Talk to Me breakouts Danny and Michael Philippou will premiere in theaters globally on May 30. While the film’s plot has so far been kept under wraps, we now know that it concerns a brother and sister who uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother. The cast includes two-time Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, as well as Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, and Jonah Wren Phillips.

Bring Her Back will be in theaters globally on May 30th.