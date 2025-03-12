VOICES CARRY: Teaser Trailer Arrives Ahead of World Premiere This Weekend

Abby Brenker and Ellyn Vander's thriller Voices Carry will have it's world premiere at Cinequest this Saturday, March 15th. The first teaser trailer has arrived. You can check it out down below.

VOICES CARRY, the new thriller from writer/directors Abby Brenker and Ellyn Vander Wyden, will World Premiere as part of Cinequest 2025 this Saturday, March 15th. The celebrated San Jose film festival is proud to welcome the picture into the world, accompanied by a red carpet event and post-screening Q&A with the picture's cast and crew.

Looking for a new beginning, Sam and Jack leave Boston and move into Sam’s childhood home on a picturesque lake in New Hampshire. Despite the natural beauty and small-town charm, the couple struggles to adjust. Sam wrestles with her stagnant career and is forced to confront the traumatic events of her past.

Their uneasy transition becomes even more unsettling when Henry, a peculiar lifelong local and neighbor, raises suspicion. When Sam discovers a necklace she believes belonged to her late mother and an antique diary, she begins to suspect that the spirit of an ancestor is trying to reach her.

As the seasons pass, tension escalates. Sam starts sleepwalking, inexplicably drawn to the icy lake at night, and becomes consumed by the past. Her growing obsession drives Jack away, leaving her to face the bitter cold and isolation of winter entirely alone.