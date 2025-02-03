VOICES CARRY Poster Debut: Female-Directed Thriller to World Premiere at Cinequest in March
The poster for Voices Carry a brand new thriller from writer/director Abby Brenker and Ellyn Vander Wyden has been sent over. This female-directed thriller appears to be the feature film debut for the duo and it will have its World Premiere at Cinequest in San Jose, CA, next month.
Ticket information is in the complete press release that follows.
VOICES CARRY, the new thriller from writer/directors Abby Brenker and Ellyn Vander Wyden, will World Premiere as part of Cinequest on Saturday, March 15th. The celebrated San Jose film festival is proud to welcome the picture into the world, accompanied by a red carpet event and post-screening Q&A with the picture's cast and crew.Looking for a new beginning, Sam and Jack leave Boston and move into Sam’s childhood home on a picturesque lake in New Hampshire. Despite the natural beauty and small-town charm, the couple struggles to adjust. Sam wrestles with her stagnant career and is forced to confront the traumatic events of her past.Their uneasy transition becomes even more unsettling when Henry, a peculiar lifelong local and neighbor, raises suspicion. When Sam discovers a necklace she believes belonged to her late mother and an antique diary, she begins to suspect that the spirit of an ancestor is trying to reach her.As the seasons pass, tension escalates. Sam starts sleepwalking, inexplicably drawn to the icy lake at night, and becomes consumed by the past. Her growing obsession drives Jack away, leaving her to face the bitter cold and isolation of winter entirely alone.Public tickets to the film's World Premiere, which will occur on March 15th at 3Below Theaters San Jose, are available here.The film, written and directed by Abby Brenker and Ellyn Wander Wyden, stars Gia Crovatin, Jeff Ayars, Jeremy Holm, and Geraldine Singer and is produced by Jeff Ayars, Abby Brenker, Ellyn Vander Wyden, and Mauricio Vasquez.
