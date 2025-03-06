SXSW Coverage All News Indie Videos Sci-Fi International Features

SXSW 2025 Preview: Fun Films Galore at Texas's Biggest Throwdown

Editor, Festivals; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)

Now that the serious business of Sundance and Oscar Season have come to a close, we can turn our attention to what really matters... a wild festival of good times, BBQ, and too many great movies to see in Texas's capital. Yes, it's SXSW time again and Anarchists are fanning out across Austin to soak in as much of all of the above as our eyeballs and bellies can handle. We've poured over the program (and even had an advance peek at a few of the titles) and are here to draw your attention to just a few of the nearly 100 features playing this year. There are sure to be some real diamonds in the rough we missed, but here are at least a handful worth knowing about before the festival kicks off tomorrow.


Peter Martin, J Hurtado, Blake Simons and Barbara Goslawski contributed to this story.

Fucktoys

Director/writer/star Annapurna Sriram is AP, a woman with a curse that’s seriously fucking up her life. When a bayou mystic - Big Freedia - tells her that she can shed this burden for $1000 and the life of a baby goat, AP is all about it and her messed up - sexed up odyssey begins. Shot in lustrous 16mm, Fucktoys is the grimy, glorious, fuck you to propriety that every film festival needs. -- J Hurtado

