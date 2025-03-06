SXSW 2025 Preview: Fun Films Galore at Texas's Biggest Throwdown

Mix Tape



Appropriate to the music-themed SXSW as a whole. Mix Tape stars Jim Sturgess and Teresa Palmer as the grown-up version of two teenagers who fell for each as music-loving teenagers in 1989 Sheffield, England. In their youth, they were separated by a gulf between their family lives and their respective economic situations.



In their middle-aged present, they are separated by literal oceans. Palmer has moved to Sydney, Australia, where she lives with her husband and children, and has just published a well-received book. Sturgess has remained in Sheffield, where he's a freelance music journalist with a partner and a desire to do more. Can they somehow reunite?



Teresa Palmer is the draw for me here, since she's done more shows and movies in recent years that I've seen and enjoyed, so I'm hopeful that the two episodes of the show that will be presented can lay enough groundwork in 57 combined minutes to pique further interest. If nothing else, I'm hoping for some tasty music: Sheffield in 1989 was a lively hot spot and deserves a spotlight. -- Peter Martin