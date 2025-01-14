THE WOMAN IN THE YARD Trailer: Don't Let Her In
The first trailer for Jaume Collet-Serra's horror thriller, The Woman in the Yard, bowed today.
Coming to cinemas on March 28th the latest from the director of good films like this past Christmas' thriller Carry On and the Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt adventure flick Jungle Cruise also has some stinkers on their resume like *cough cough* Black Adam *wtf what that? cough cough*.
Horror production powerhouse Blumhouse is certainly hoping it's not the latter. Check out the trailer down below the official announcement.
A lone, spectral woman shrouded entirely in black appears on a family’s front lawn without explanation and warns them “today’s the day.”Where did she come from? What does she want? When will she leave? Only The Woman in the Yard knows.From Blumhouse, the most successful global brand in horror, comes a new original chiller starring BAFTA and SAG nominee Danielle Deadwyler (Till, The Harder They Fall, The Piano Lesson) as Ramona, a woman crippled by grief after she survives a car accident that takes her husband (Russell Hornsby; BMF, Fences).Seriously injured, Ramona now must care for their 14-year-old son (Peyton Jackson; Respect, American Refugee) and 6-year-old-daughter (Estella Kahiha; Will Trent, BMF), alone in her rural farmhouse.Then one day the woman takes form in their yard.Ramona assumes the woman (Okwui Okpokwasili; The Exorcist: Believer, Julie Taymor’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream) is lost or demented, but as the woman creeps nearer and nearer to the house, it becomes clear she is no ordinary figure and her intentions are anything but peaceful. Now Ramona must rally to protect herself and her children from the grasp of the woman who simply won’t leave them alone.The Woman in the Yard is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Black Adam, Jungle Cruise), who recently directed Deadwyler in the upcoming action thriller Carry On. The film is written by first-time feature screenwriter Sam Stefanak.The film is produced by Jason Blum, producer of The Invisible Man and The Black Phone, along with acclaimed Emmy nominated producer Stephanie Allain p.g.a. (The Exorcist: Believer, Hustle & Flow), and is executive produced by star Danielle Deadwyler, Jaume Collet-Serra, James Moran and Gabrielle Ebron.
