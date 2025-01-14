THE WOMAN IN THE YARD Trailer: Don't Let Her In

The first trailer for Jaume Collet-Serra's horror thriller, The Woman in the Yard, bowed today.

Coming to cinemas on March 28th the latest from the director of good films like this past Christmas' thriller Carry On and the Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt adventure flick Jungle Cruise also has some stinkers on their resume like *cough cough* Black Adam *wtf what that? cough cough*.

Horror production powerhouse Blumhouse is certainly hoping it's not the latter. Check out the trailer down below the official announcement.