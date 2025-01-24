INVASION Official Trailer Exclusive: Your First Look at Dutch War Action Film

We have your first look at the Dutch war action film, Invasion, from director Bobby Boermans.

Well Go USA is preparing to launch the film in theaters and on VOD on February 21st and they have given us the privilage of sharing the official trailer with you. Check it out down below.

When a rogue nation launches an unexpected attack on Curaçao and Aruba, the Dutch military has no idea what to do. As the violence escalates, it’s ultimately up to three young marines to do the right thing and save the day if they can.

Invasion stars Tarikh Janssen, Gijs Blom and Ortál Vriend.