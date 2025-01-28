Berlinale 2025: Exclusive HYSTERIA Poster Premiere

Flmmaker Mehmet Akif Büyükatalay will premiere his sophomore feature feature Hysteria in the Panorama section at the Berlinale 2025. Known for his acclaimed 2019 debut, Oray, which won the Best First Feature Award at the Berlinale, Büyükatalay delivers a tense and thought-provoking thriller-drama that delves into themes of chaos, identity, and power.

The film unfolds on a film set, where an incendiary event, the burning of a Quran, plunges the crew into chaos. The incident sends shockwaves through the production, with accusations and suspicions tearing apart the fragile order of the shoot.

At the center of the turmoil is 24-year-old intern Elif, portrayed by Devrim Lingnau, who becomes entangled in a web of secrets and lies. As tensions escalate and the event’s documentation mysteriously disappears, Elif is pulled into a conspiracy that threatens to consume her entirely.

The ensemble cast includes Mehdi Meskar, Serkan Kaya, Nicolette Krebitz, and Aziz Çapkurt. Each character’s response to the Quran-burning incident reveals deeper tensions, shaped by their roles on the set and their personal histories. The film explores not only the immediate fallout of the event but also broader themes of accountability, manipulation, and the power dynamics at play in creative and social environments.

The official synopsis:

"A film shoot takes a dark turn when the burning of a Quran throws the crew into turmoil. Caught in the crossfire of accusations, intern Elif is drawn into a dangerous game of secrets and lies and finds herself at the heart of an all-absorbing conspiracy."