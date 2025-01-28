Berlinale 2025: Exclusive HOW TO BE NORMAL AND THE ODDNESS OF THE OTHER WORLD Poster Premiere
Filmmaker Florian Pochlatko will premiere his debut feature How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World, a genre-blending film described as a mixture of drama, satire, and supernatural action, in the new competition section Perspectives at the upcoming Berlinale Film Festival.
The story centers on Pia, a young woman recently discharged from a psychiatric hospital. Moving back in with her parents, she attempts to rebuild her life amidst a landscape defined by precarious relationships, medication, and social expectations. The film addresses themes of mental health, self-identity, and the disorientation of young adulthood in a digital age. Pia’s journey reflects broader generational issues, including the pressures of social media and the search for stability in a world of competing possibilities.
The film stars Luisa-Céline Gaffron in the lead role, alongside a cast that includes Elke Winkens, Cornelius Obonya, Felix Kramer, Oliver Rosskopf, and Lion Thomas Tatzber.
The official synopsis:
“Fresh out of psychiatry, Pia moves back in with her parents to rebuild her life. Juggling jobs, heartbreak, meds, and stigma, she stumbles into a world that feels as unsteady as she does.”