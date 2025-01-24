ARMED Official Teaser Premiere: The Robot Run Amok Action Sci-fi Arrives This March on Digital And On Demand

We've got a real corker for you today, your first look at the teaser for the indie action sci-fi flick, Armed. The story is a familiar one for action sci-fi fans, that of a murder robot running amok. This time the robot is not from our future but from our past, our Cold War past.

A group of veteran marines steal a shipment of weapons from the military only to find a cold war era robot that hunts them down, determined to complete its mission. Nothing can stop this deadly killing machine.

Uncork'd Entertainment acquired Armed for release and will set it out upon the world on Digital and on Demand platforms on March 4th. The official teaser is below the announcement, along with a small selection of stills from the production.