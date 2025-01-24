ARMED Official Teaser Premiere: The Robot Run Amok Action Sci-fi Arrives This March on Digital And On Demand
We've got a real corker for you today, your first look at the teaser for the indie action sci-fi flick, Armed. The story is a familiar one for action sci-fi fans, that of a murder robot running amok. This time the robot is not from our future but from our past, our Cold War past.
A group of veteran marines steal a shipment of weapons from the military only to find a cold war era robot that hunts them down, determined to complete its mission. Nothing can stop this deadly killing machine.
Uncork'd Entertainment acquired Armed for release and will set it out upon the world on Digital and on Demand platforms on March 4th. The official teaser is below the announcement, along with a small selection of stills from the production.
Uncork'd Entertainment Acquires Action-Sci-Fi Thriller ARMED, Set for March 2025 ReleaseUncork'd Entertainment has acquired worldwide distribution rights to ARMED, an action-packed sci-fi thriller from Death Hunt director Neil Mackay. Set to release on Digital and On Demand platforms March 4, 2025, ARMED promises an adrenaline-fueled ride combining intense action with futuristic terror."Rapid City Entertainment is delighted to collaborate with Uncork'd Entertainment for the worldwide release of Armed, a powerful Action-Sci-Fi Thriller, with an original music score as heart pounding as the film itself", says Greg Johnston, President of Rapid City Entertainment.With ARMED, Mackay reunites with screenwriter Terry McDonald, who also penned Mackay's Sixty Minutes To Midnight. ARMED features a cast led by Omar Tucci (Death Hunt), Rick Amsbury ("American Gods"), Mason Cromwell (Switched at Death) and Greg Johnston."Armed delivers a thrilling ride from start to finish in this gripping paramilitary heist story. We're excited to bring this high-energy film to audiences who crave both original sci-fi and action content," says Keith Leopard, President of Uncork'd Entertainment.
