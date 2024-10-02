THE ELECTRIC STATE: First Look at Netflix's Adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's Illustrated Book
Netflix revealed our first look at The Electric State, their adaptation of the illustrated book by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag (Did you take part in their recent crowdfunding campaign for their next book, Swedish Machines?). Directed by the Russo brothers with a cast led by Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt I have... concerns.
I have never understood Stålenhag's work as, action packed. It always appeared stoic or contemplative to me. Reflective and meditative in its desolation and quietness. A world devoid of, noise. This, looks very noisey. Great news is that I have all of Stålenhag's book to date, and the new one coming through tha recent crowdfunding campaign. I don't have to watch this when it comes out next year.
Obviously Netflix didn't shell out enough cash for the rights to The Electric State or Stålenhag might night have had to run such a campaign for a new book, huh?
The Electric State is a spectacular adventure from the directors of Avengers: Endgame set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s. Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel) stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she’s visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher — Michelle’s genius younger brother whom she thought was dead. Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie). As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies — and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher’s disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected.The Electric State is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and stars Brown, Pratt, Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci, and Woody Norman. Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, and Alan Tudyk lend their talents as the voices of the robots. The film is based on the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag with a screenplay written by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.