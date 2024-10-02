THE ELECTRIC STATE: First Look at Netflix's Adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's Illustrated Book

Netflix revealed our first look at The Electric State, their adaptation of the illustrated book by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag (Did you take part in their recent crowdfunding campaign for their next book, Swedish Machines?). Directed by the Russo brothers with a cast led by Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt I have... concerns.

I have never understood Stålenhag's work as, action packed. It always appeared stoic or contemplative to me. Reflective and meditative in its desolation and quietness. A world devoid of, noise. This, looks very noisey. Great news is that I have all of Stålenhag's book to date, and the new one coming through tha recent crowdfunding campaign. I don't have to watch this when it comes out next year.

Obviously Netflix didn't shell out enough cash for the rights to The Electric State or Stålenhag might night have had to run such a campaign for a new book, huh?