PSYCHONAUT Has a Poster, A Trailer, And A World Première At The Brooklyn Horror Festival
And there is good news on that front: Thijs and Julia reunited and made a thriller with a strong science-fiction slant called Psychonaut. Even better news: it has secured itself a World Première at the Brooklyn Horror festival this month. Senior programmer Joseph Hernandez describes the film as follows:
A futuristic healing machine capable of piercing into one's memories is Maxime's only hope to save her dying girlfriend. Along with the help of the machine's creator, her mother Samantha (played by a wonderful Fiona Dourif), Max must traverse into the dark recesses of her lover's mind in order to locate the "essential memory" that could save her life. Indie sci-fi done right, Psychonaut boasts an eye-catching visual flair as it impressively oscillates between genres.Psychonaut can be seen on the 23rd of October. Check out this link to the film's page on the Brooklyn Horror website, which also sports a trailer. Well, if you watch that trailer you can see he's not kidding about the visual flair. Shot mostly in monochrome with selected color fragments, this once again looks like low-budget genre done well, with creativity and inventiveness trumping limitations. A review may follow soon...
