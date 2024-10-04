Friday One Sheet: ENTELEQUIAS

With a tagline of "Imagination is not always perfect," Darío Autrán's Entelequias, if judged by its desaturated, asymmetrical, vertically distorted key art, looks to be playing in the narrow liminal space between Solaris and eXistenZ.



This poster eschews a standard credit block, instead placing actor, director and writer in one corner, its tagline blocked in the middle, and varying width bands off to the right, where the characters are repeated, but all seem to be glancing at a burning book, the only source of real colour here.



Perhaps a text by Aristotle? The film's title, Entelequias, was coined by Aristotle back in the day, and can be translated as "having the end in itself," but in Spanish it has come to colloquially mean, "an unreal thing."



Argentinian designer Jean Pierre Llanos Garcia favours lots of negative space, and thresholds here in his design. Not just the bands' structure, but also that it is on a beach, the ultimate threshold from land and sea, but often in cinema a beach is used as a metaphor for the moment between life and death (John Frankenheimer's Seconds) or the fuzzy line between sanity and insanity (Jonathan Glazer's Birth).

I hope the film lives up to its key art design.