THE WAVES OF MADNESS Trailer: Jason Trost Has Made The First Side-Scrolling Horror Adventure Movie

A special agent is dispatched to investigate a distress call from a round-the-world cruise, only to find the ship eerily abandoned and haunted by a malevolent force that twists sanity into terror.

It's been a hot minute since we last heard from indie filmmaker Jason Trost (The FP and All Superheroes Must Die series). In that time they've moved down to Sydney, Australia apparently and set up shop there. We caught wind of a new project from Trost the other day and are just catching up with it now.

Titled The Waves of Madness it boasts that it is "the first side-scrolling horror adventure film, pulling from classic video game influences". And in a day where you may think that horror flicks have gone stale or at least too conventional with their approach to shooting a horror flick, something that's been shot like those old Castlevania games we used to play as kids, is a cool idea.

We'll borrow from Bloody Disgusting who gave a thorough report the other day in their exclusive. Then check out the trailer below that.