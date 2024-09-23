MUBI's Spooky Season Offerings This October Include REVENGE And KNIVES AND SKIN

As spooky season approaches consider what streamer MUBI has to offer this October, starting with their collection The New Coven: A Female Horror Renaissance. The collection includes breakout hits Revenge from Coralie Fargeat and Jennifer Reeder's Knives And Skin, perennial favorites of Anarchists.

Three more films should fall under the spooky season banner, romantic thriller The Blue Room (caution on the scroll down to the provided bare bum image), thriller The Lonliest Planet and mystery thriller Coma.

A new wave of female directors is reshaping the horror genre, continuing a tradition that began with Alice Guy-Blaché in the early 1900s. Directors like Jennifer Kent, Coralie Fargeat, and Susanne Deeken are leading a renaissance, reclaiming female agency and addressing themes such as gender roles, sexuality, and trauma. Just in time for Halloween, MUBI’s collection THE NEW COVEN: A FEMALE HORROR RENAISSANCE celebrates films that provide a fresh perspective on horror, re-examining long-standing myths through a female lens. Revenge (Action, Thriller, Horror) - Now Streaming Dir. Coralie Fargeat, 2017 Weaponizing tropes to neo-feminist ends, Coralie Fargeat fires on all cylinders in this killer film. Adrenalized by the same fascination with transformation that sparks across The Substance (now in theatres across Canada), the provocateur filmmaker empowers her heroine to go from Barbie to badass with dangerous, delirious style. Knives And Skin (Drama, Mystery, Horror) - Streaming October 1 Dir. Jennifer Reeder, 2019 What happened to Carolyn Harper? After the high school girl’s disappearance, a wave of fear spreads among traumatized town residents. While the darkness lurking beneath everyday life gradually reveals itself, a sense of awakening overcomes the town’s teenagers, who take on strange coping techniques. A Place Without Fear (Short, Avant-Garde) - Streaming exclusively on MUBI October 4 Dir. Susanne Deeken, 2023 Within the decaying walls of an eerie, abandoned house in Detroit, a young girl must navigate a labyrinth of physical and emotional challenges. Soon, the young girl will have to choose between succumbing to her fears—or transforming into a formidable force. THE BLUE ROOM