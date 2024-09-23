MUBI's Spooky Season Offerings This October Include REVENGE And KNIVES AND SKIN
As spooky season approaches consider what streamer MUBI has to offer this October, starting with their collection The New Coven: A Female Horror Renaissance. The collection includes breakout hits Revenge from Coralie Fargeat and Jennifer Reeder's Knives And Skin, perennial favorites of Anarchists.
Three more films should fall under the spooky season banner, romantic thriller The Blue Room (caution on the scroll down to the provided bare bum image), thriller The Lonliest Planet and mystery thriller Coma.
A new wave of female directors is reshaping the horror genre, continuing a tradition that began with Alice Guy-Blaché in the early 1900s. Directors like Jennifer Kent, Coralie Fargeat, and Susanne Deeken are leading a renaissance, reclaiming female agency and addressing themes such as gender roles, sexuality, and trauma. Just in time for Halloween, MUBI’s collection THE NEW COVEN: A FEMALE HORROR RENAISSANCE celebrates films that provide a fresh perspective on horror, re-examining long-standing myths through a female lens.Revenge (Action, Thriller, Horror) - Now StreamingDir. Coralie Fargeat, 2017Weaponizing tropes to neo-feminist ends, Coralie Fargeat fires on all cylinders in this killer film. Adrenalized by the same fascination with transformation that sparks across The Substance (now in theatres across Canada), the provocateur filmmaker empowers her heroine to go from Barbie to badass with dangerous, delirious style.Knives And Skin (Drama, Mystery, Horror) - Streaming October 1Dir. Jennifer Reeder, 2019What happened to Carolyn Harper? After the high school girl’s disappearance, a wave of fear spreads among traumatized town residents. While the darkness lurking beneath everyday life gradually reveals itself, a sense of awakening overcomes the town’s teenagers, who take on strange coping techniques.A Place Without Fear (Short, Avant-Garde) - Streaming exclusively on MUBI October 4Dir. Susanne Deeken, 2023Within the decaying walls of an eerie, abandoned house in Detroit, a young girl must navigate a labyrinth of physical and emotional challenges. Soon, the young girl will have to choose between succumbing to her fears—or transforming into a formidable force.THE BLUE ROOM
The Blue Room (Crime, Romance, Thriller) - Streaming October 1Dir. Mathieu Amalric, 2014A man and a woman, secretly in love, alone in a room. They desire each other, even bite each other. In the afterglow, they share a few sweet nothings—at least, the man believed they were nothing. Now under investigation by the police and the courts, what is he accused of? Directed and starring Mathieu, who's most recently known for Hold Me Tight with Vicky Krieps, this romantic thriller delves into the complexities of desire and consequences.THE LONELIEST PLANETThe Loneliest Planet (Thriller) - Streaming October 1Dir. Julia Loktev, 2011Engaged American couple Alex (Gael García Bernal) and Nica (Hani Furstenberg) are backpacking through Eastern Europe. Upon arriving in Georgia, they hire a guide to lead them on a camping trek. Walking for hours, the three trade anecdotes to pass the time—until a momentary misstep changes everything the couple believes about themselves.COMAComa (Drama, Mystery, Avant-Garde) - Streaming exclusively on MUBI October 11Dir. Bertrand Bonello, 2022Amidst a period of unprecedented world events, an eighteen-year-old girl’s life is placed on hold. Isolated in her bedroom, she falls under the spell of the mysterious vlogger Patricia Coma. As time carries on, the lines between her dreams, fears, hopes, and reality begin to blur into one another. Coma won the FIPRESCI Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2022.
