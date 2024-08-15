THE SUBSTANCE: Coralie Fargeat Boosts Body Horror With Audacious Style in New Trailer

Coralie Fargeat's new film, the body horror flick The Substance, will open this year's Midnight Madness program at TIFF then roll out in cinemas across Canada on September 20th. The film's distributor MUBI released a brand new trailer this morning. You got to check it out, down below.

MUBI, the global film distributor, production company and streaming service has released the brand-new full-length trailer for Coralie Fargeat's (Revenge) deliriously entertaining and ruthlessly satirical new film The Substance, starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. The Substance won Best Screenplay at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and will make its North American debut at TIFF 2024, opening the Midnight Madness section of the festival before releasing in cinemas across Canada on September 20, 2024.

Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself?

You. Only better in every way.

You've got to try this product: The Substance.

It changed my life.

Demi Moore gives a career-best performance as Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-lister past her prime and suddenly fired from her fitness TV show by repellent studio head Harvey (Dennis Quaid).

She is then drawn to the opportunity presented by a mysterious new drug: THE SUBSTANCE. All it takes is one injection and she is reborn “ temporarily“ as the gorgeous, twenty-something Sue (Margaret Qualley).

The only rule? Time needs to be split: exactly one week in one body, then one week in the other. No exceptions. A perfect balance. What could go wrong?

Coralie Fargeat's Cannes sensation turns toxic beauty culture inside out with a be-careful-what-you-wish-for fable for the ages. Explosive, provocative and twisted, The Substance marks the arrival of a thrillingly visionary filmmaker.