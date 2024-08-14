THE CROW: New Scene And Poster Drop Ahead of Opening Date

Let's address the elephant in the room, shall we? This new version of The Crow is not screening to press ahead of its release. Very rare that this is a good thing. I'd say never mind the I-Told-You-Sos but lines were drawn pretty much from the get-go weren't they?

If anything could sway you to check it out when it opens in cinemas on August 23rd it might be the clips that Lionsgate has been sending out. Like this one they sent out today. You got Eric tromping through an opera house while a flashy show is going on. He's getting pumped with bullets by a bunch of bodyguards yet he's still managing to savage the fuck out of anyone within arm's and sword's reach. At the very least, folks, this looks like crack for ultra-violence fans.

Look, you don't owe Lionsgate anything but after the catastrophic launch of their video-game adaptation last weekend the studio needs a win. There aren't any Wickiverse films coming on the immediate horizon. They're obviously hoping that if they can avoid a slew of bad press prior to the release then the unawares won't be influenced by a poor RT score and will still wander into a theater that weekend.