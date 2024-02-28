THE CROW: First Look at Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs in Rupert Sanders' Reboot

The Crow. Lionsgate has passed along the images and we can share those with you now. Vanity Fair had our first look at Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs in Rupert Sanders' upcoming reboot of. Lionsgate has passed along the images and we can share those with you now.

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr. Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The Crow stars the aformentioned Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs. They are joined by Danny Huston who will play the villain. As stated earlier this reboot was directed by Rupert Sanders, who brought us such gems as 2012’s Snow White and the Huntsman and 2017’s Ghost in the Shell, each with their own sets of heavy, laborous baggage, resulting in lowered expectations for this one. Sorry, I calls it as I sees it.

However - and I do find this an interesting point to make - Sanders will do something different with their film, putting more time into the romance between the two ill-fated lovers before they're murdered and Skarsgård become the titular character. That's why we decided to use the more lovey-dovey image as the header instead ot the money shot. See? It wasn't a misleading choice.

While Eric's and Shelly's onscreen deaths occur in the opening minutes of the 1994 version of The Crow, Sanders says that he always wanted his version of the story to have a more even balance between light and dark. So we will see more of the smitten couple before tragedy steps in to tear them apart, making Eric's quest for vengeance more emotionally resonant? As for whether audiences will buy into the romance, Sanders doesn't seem too worried. "I never did any tests between Bill and Twigs," says the director. "I had them for dinner when they first arrived [on set] in Prague and I was a bit like a nervous parent looking to see if there were any sparks, because you don't know. And they were great. They hung out and were straight into it."

But you all want that money shot, of course. So here you go, Skarsgård as The Crow.

This version of The Crow is due in cinemas this Summer, June 7th.