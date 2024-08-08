BETRAYAL Official Trailer: Scottish Thriller on VOD And Digital in September

Three desperate brothers return to the remote Scottish woodland where they killed their abusive father only to discover his shallow grave is now empty, forcing them to question each another’s loyalty as fear and paranoia set in.

Rodger Griffiths' thriller Betrayal, is coming to VOD & Digital on September 6, from Saban Films. The official trailer and poster were released today. Watch the trailer below.

Betrayal was written and directed by Griffiths. The Scottish thriller stars Paul Higgins, Brian Vernel, Daniel Portman, Calum Ross, Anita Vettesse, James Harkness, and Joanne Thomson.