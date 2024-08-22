BETRAYAL Exclusive Clip: What Did You Do?

We have an exclusive clip to share with you today, from Rodger Griffiths' thriller, Betrayal. The Scottish thriller will take to VOD on September 6th, distributed by Saban Films.

Three desperate brothers return to the remote Scottish woodland where they killed their abusive father only to discover his shallow grave is now empty, forcing them to question each another’s loyalty as fear and paranoia set in.

In the clip we can be certain that this takes place after the brothers have returned to that shallow grave and have found it empty. Tension mounts from there. Check it out down below. We've also included the trailer as well.

Betrayal stars Paul Higgins, Brian Vernel, Daniel Portman, Calum Ross, Anita Vettesse and James Harkness, Joanne Thomson.