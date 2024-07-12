THE WAIT (La Espera): Spanish Horror Western Finds a North American Home

The Wait (La espera), the third feature film by Spanish director F. Javier Gutiérrez has found a North American home with Film Movement. They have not announced a date yet but have said that they're planning a digital and cable release in the Fall.

The film is set deep in the Andalusian countryside, where Eladio works as the groundskeeper of a hunting estate owned by the powerful Don Francisco. After taking a bribe from a veteran hunter, Eladio’s normal life falls apart, plunging him into the depths of guilt, hatred and revenge.

Gutierrez said, “I’m truly excited to share with American audiences this unsettling story of guilt, loss, revenge and class divides. Deeply human and rich with symbolism and biblical references, ‘The Wait’ is my most personal and uncompromising film to date.”