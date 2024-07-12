THE WAIT (La Espera): Spanish Horror Western Finds a North American Home
The Wait (La espera), the third feature film by Spanish director F. Javier Gutiérrez has found a North American home with Film Movement. They have not announced a date yet but have said that they're planning a digital and cable release in the Fall.
From the announcement over at Variety...
The film is set deep in the Andalusian countryside, where Eladio works as the groundskeeper of a hunting estate owned by the powerful Don Francisco. After taking a bribe from a veteran hunter, Eladio’s normal life falls apart, plunging him into the depths of guilt, hatred and revenge.Gutierrez said, “I’m truly excited to share with American audiences this unsettling story of guilt, loss, revenge and class divides. Deeply human and rich with symbolism and biblical references, ‘The Wait’ is my most personal and uncompromising film to date.”
Our own Olga caught The Wait when it had its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest last September. You will find her full review here.
The Wait switches between psychological drama, a bit of Western and a great deal of horror elements... Appropriately titled, The Wait is definitely a slow burner, but once the story ventures into solidly surrealistic territory, the tension and the thrills pick up.
