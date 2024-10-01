THE WAIT (La Espera) Exclusive Clip: Their First Kill

Deep in the Andalusian countryside, Eladio has been hired to watch over the hunting grounds of Don Francisco’s estate, somewhere in rural Spain. The estate is divided into ten hunting stands, spaced far enough apart to avoid incidents. After three years of service, Don Carlos — Don Francisco’s second in command — offers him a bribe to add an additional three stands to the property. Eladio initially hesitates, but his wife eventually convinces him to take the money. Eladio’s greed has unfortunate consequences that drag his entire family to perdition, and plunging him into the depths of guilt, hatred, and revenge.

Writer/director F. Javier Gutierrez's latest thriller, The Wait (La espera) is coming to digital and cable VOD, including Apple TV, Prime Video and Fandango at Home from Film Movement. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today, check it out down below.

Appropriately titled, The Wait is definitely a slow burner, but once the story ventures into solidly surrealistic territory, the tension and the thrills pick up. The authors obviously have a lot of fun with practical effects, including a scene that outright verges on body horror.

Trigger warning: The setting for this thriller is on estate hunting grounds. This clip features images of a dead animal.