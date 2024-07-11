THE SUBSTANCE Teaser: Canadian Theatrical Date Announced!

Ooh. MUBI have released the teaser for Coralie Fargeat’s body horror, Substance, and announced a theatrical date for here in Canada. The award winning horror flick debuted at Cannes where it won the award for Best Screenplay and it will hit theaters here in Canada on September 20th.

Our own Eric caught The Substance when it premiered at Cannes. To his own peril he admitted that he was not a fan of Fargeat's debut film, Revenge, but was very impressed by their second film calling it one of the year's best genre films, adding that it was,

... a shot of adrenaline that lasted almost two and a half hours, given that the movie is stylish – constant closeups, energetic editing, loud sound – and quite intense from beginning to end, funny, grotesque, and over-the-top.

The teaser looks amazing, and insane, and we immediately want more. See for yourself down below.