THE SUBSTANCE Teaser: Canadian Theatrical Date Announced!
Ooh. MUBI have released the teaser for Coralie Fargeat’s body horror, Substance, and announced a theatrical date for here in Canada. The award winning horror flick debuted at Cannes where it won the award for Best Screenplay and it will hit theaters here in Canada on September 20th.
Our own Eric caught The Substance when it premiered at Cannes. To his own peril he admitted that he was not a fan of Fargeat's debut film, Revenge, but was very impressed by their second film calling it one of the year's best genre films, adding that it was,
... a shot of adrenaline that lasted almost two and a half hours, given that the movie is stylish – constant closeups, energetic editing, loud sound – and quite intense from beginning to end, funny, grotesque, and over-the-top.
The teaser looks amazing, and insane, and we immediately want more. See for yourself down below.
MUBI, the global film distributor, production company and streaming service is thrilled to announce the Canadian release date for Coralie Fargeat’s deliriously entertaining and ruthlessly satirical new film THE SUBSTANCE, which received its World Premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival to riotous acclaim, winning the prize for Best Screenplay. Also, launched today is the new official teaser for the film.Starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid, this Cannes sensation turns toxic beauty culture inside out with a be-careful-what-you-wish-for fable for the ages. Explosive, provocative and twisted, THE SUBSTANCE announces the arrival of a thrillingly visionary filmmaker.Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself?You. Only better in every way. Seriously.You’ve got to try this new product, The Substance.IT CHANGED MY LIFE.It generates another you.A new, younger, more beautiful, more perfect, you.And there’s only one rule: You share time.One week for you. One week for the new you.Seven days each. A perfect balance.Easy. Right?Written and directed by Coralie Fargeat (Revenge), The Substance stars Demi Moore (G.I. Jane, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal), Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Maid, Kinds of Kindness, Fosse Verdon), and Dennis Quaid (Far from Heaven, The Rookie, The Day After Tomorrow).Director of Photography on the film is Benjamin Kracun (Promising Young Woman, Beast), co-editors are Coralie Fargeat, Jerome Eltabet (Revenge) and Valentin Féron, music is composed by Raffertie (I May Destroy You), Production Design is led by Stanislas Reydellet (Le Bal Des Folles), and Costume Design is by Emmanuelle Youchnovski (Café de Flore, La belle époque).The Substance is produced by Coralie Fargeat, and Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title following Fargeat’s acclaimed debut feature Revenge, which world premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 and was written, directed and co-edited by Fargeat. Alexandra Loewy of Working Title and Nicolas Royer of A Good Story are Executive Producers.
