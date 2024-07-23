THE KILLER'S GAME: Official Poster Revealed

My interest in action comedy The Killer's Game was piqued for a couple of reasons. Dave Bautista is arguably one of the most entertaining wrestlers who pivoted into acting and it was directed by stunt professional turned director, JJ Perry, whose work on their debut Day Shift was really good.

Bet you thought I was going to mention Sofia Boutella, because Sofia Boutella. Oh wait- damnit!

In the new action-comedy THE KILLER’S GAME, when top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it’s too late.

The official poster is out now, the standard character layout, so its nothing special in terms of design but still, I'm keeping track of it for those three - TWO! - those two reasons.

The Killer's Game is coming to theaters from Lionsgate on September 13th.