THE KILLER'S GAME Official Trailer: Dave Bautista And Sofia Boutella Star in JJ Perry's Action Comedy

In the new action-comedy The Killer's Game, when top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella) , he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it’s too late.

JJ Perry has been on my radar since we caught his action comedy and debut feature film Day Shift back in 2022. Through subsequent interviews and guest spots on podcasts and vlogs I've come to appreciate the energy and enthusiasm this stuntman turned director brings to the table. So news today that their next project is on the horizon and the official trailer was released has been met with some enthusiasm.

Fan favorites Bautista and Boutella are joined by the extremely likeble Terry Crews, action star Scott Adkins, with Bautista's Gaurdians of the Galaxy co-star Pom Klementieff, and Ben Kingsley.

The story itself may be simple in form, hitman fends off other assassins to save the love of their life. The Killer's Game is going to be more of a showcase of Perry's ability to capture action choreography and stuntwork, not unlike what fellow and former stunt actors Chad Stahelski and Sean Hargreaves are doing.

If anything it looks like it is going to be a lot of fun for action cinema fans to watch when it arrives.