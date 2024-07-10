Anime Summer 2024: What We've Seen, Liked, and Loved

Summer 2024 began Thursday, June 20, which also marked the launch of Anime Summer 2024, and a subsequent onslaught of shows.

In the U.S., where I reside, I have subscriptions to Crunchyroll, which simulcasts many shows that debut on Japanese television networks weekly (29 are due this summer), as well as Netflix, which produces a number of its own shows and tends to drop entire seasons at once. By no means am I an expert on anime, but I am an enthusiast.

What I bring here are short reviews of the first season of shows that I am sampling; I'll leave the second seasons alone for now. A few shows will be added to my watchlist, but after 20 years of sampling, and sometimes devotedly watching, anime series, I know what I like. My personal taste means I will readily watch seinen and shonen rather than shojo, josei or kodomomuke. (Visit Beebom for a very good explanation of anime genres.)

All episodes released

RISING IMPACT - reviewed.

Monday

THE OSSAN NEWBIE ADVENTURER - sampled. Adventure with a twist; review forthcoming.

MAYONAKA PUNCH - sampled. Abrasive Internet comedy; review possibly forthcoming.

Tuesday

THE MAGICAL GIRL AND THE EVIL LIEUTENANT USED TO BE ARCHENEMIES - sampled. Awkward comedy; review forthcoming.

NO LONGER ALLOWED IN ANOTHER WORLD - sampled. Awkward comedy; review forthcoming.

TASUKETSU - FATE OF THE MAJORITY - reviewed.

Wednesday

THE STRONGEST MAGICIAN IN THE DEMON LORD'S ARMY WAS A HUMAN - sampled. Decent adventure; review forthcoming.

ALYA SOMETIMES HIDES HER FEELINGS IN RUSSIAN - sampled. Cute comedy; review forthcoming.