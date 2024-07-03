A MAN OF REASON: Watch Two New Clips From Korean Action Flick

After spending a decade in prison, a hitman learns that he has a daughter and just wants a chance at a normal life. But his former mob boss wants him back at any cost, sending merciless assassins after him.

Epic Pictures is releasing Jung Woo-sung's crime action flick, A Man of Reason, this Friday, July 5th, in theaters followed by digital next Tuesday, July 9th.

Epic passed along two clips to share with you, something to entice you to head and watch it this holiday weekend in the U.S. We have also included the trailer.

A Man of Reason was written and directed by Jung Woo-sung. Their movie stars Jung Woo-sung, Kim Nam-gil, Park Sung-woong, Kim Jun-han, Park You-na, and Lee Elijah.