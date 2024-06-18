SMILE 2: Naomi Scott Is a Popstar Troubled by Terrifying Events in Sequel's Official Teaser Trailer

Parker Finn's Smile was a bit of a sensation when it came out in 2022. Backed by a viral and clever marketing campaign at live events on network television Smile proved to be an enormous financial success for Paramount at the time, taking in an estimated $200 million dollars over its estimated budget.

Needing another win Paramount has brought Finn back for the sequel, Smile 2, and cast Naomi Scott to take the lead as Skye Riley, a popstar who begins to witness strange and terrifying events.

About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

Whether or not strange folks begin to show up at live sporting events, sporting that wicked smile remains to be seen. To kick off the marketing campaign Skye Riley's 'smash hit' Blood on White Satin was released today as well. You can listen to that pop gem down below as well.

Smile 2 stars Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson.