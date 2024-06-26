SKINCARE Official Trailer: Elizabeth Banks Feels Very Threatened in Upcoming Thriller

Austin Peters' vanity crime thriller, Skincare, has just released its official trailer and first teaser poster. With the always awesome Elizabeth Banks in the lead this comes hot on the heels of news that IFC Films picked it up for a theatrical release on August 16th.

Famed aesthetician Hope Goldman (Elizabeth Banks) is about to take her career to the next level by launching her very own skincare line, but her personal and work lives are challenged when rival facialist Angel Vergara (Luis Gerardo Méndez) opens a new skincare boutique directly across from her store. She starts to suspect that someone is trying to sabotage her reputation and business, and together with her new friend Jordan (Lewis Pullman) she embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of who is trying to destroy her life.

Check out the official trailer below this first piece of teaser art.