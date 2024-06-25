SKINCARE: IFC Films Acquire North American Rights Crime Thriller Starring Elizabeth Banks

Famed aesthetician Hope Goldman's skincare business faces sabotage when rival Angel Vergara opens a boutique across the street. Aided by friend Jordan, Hope seeks to uncover who's trying to ruin her reputation.

IFC FIlms have acquired the North American rights for Austin Peters' vanity crime thriller, Skincare, starring Elizabeth Banks, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nathan Fillion and MJ Rodriguez. IFC will put the thriller into theaters on August 16th.

IFC FILMS ACQUIRES NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO

VANITY CRIME THRILLER SKINCARE

STARRING ELIZABETH BANKS AND LEWIS PULLMAN

Also Starring Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nathan Fillion and MJ Rodriguez

SKINCARE is set for theatrical release on August 16, 2024

IFC Films announced today it has acquired the North American rights to the vanity crime thriller Skincare starring Elizabeth Banks alongside an all-star ensemble cast including Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Luis Gerardo Méndez (Charlie’s Angels), Nathan Fillion (Rookie, The Suicide Squad), and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose). Skincare marks the first narrative feature film from director Austin Peters, who also co-wrote the script with Deering Regan and Sam Freilich. The film is set for release in theaters on August 16, 2024.

A fictional story inspired by true events, Skincare follows famed aesthetician Hope Goldman (Elizabeth Banks) who is about to take her career to the next level by launching her very own skincare line, but complications arise when rival facialist Angel Vergara (Luis Gerardo Méndez) opens a new skincare boutique directly across from her studio. She begins to suspect that someone is trying to sabotage her reputation and business, and together with her friend Jordan (Lewis Pullman) she embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of who is trying to destroy her life.

“Austin Peters has cleverly pumped life into the ‘whodunit’ genre by delivering a riveting thriller dripping with noir. Driven by a stellar ensemble cast with a terrific performance by Elizabeth Banks who always commands the screen, we look forward to audiences seeing Skincare in theaters this Summer,” said Head of AMC Networks’ Film Group Scott Shooman.

Director Austin Peters commented, "I have so many seminal memories watching films at the IFC Center on 6th Avenue and movies that begin with the IFC logo. I am thrilled to be working with Scott Shooman and everyone at IFC who so value the theatrical experience and I can't wait for audiences to see Skincare."

SKINCARE was produced by award-winning producer Jonathan Schwartz and Logan Lerman through Schwartz' Jalapeño Goat banner, and ILBE in association with WWPS.TV. The deal was negotiated by Scott Shooman for IFC Films and WME, UTA, Chris Perez, and Natalie Locke for the filmmakers.