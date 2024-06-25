RED ONE Official Trailer: Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans Save Christmas

This is a thing. The official trailer for Jake Kasdan's holiday family action flick Red One has arrived.

Dwayne Johnson plays the head of security at the North Pole and when Santa - Red One - is kidnapped Johnson enlists the help of a bounty hunter, played by Chris Evans.

Hilarity ensues? Decide for yourself below.

Red One also stars Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel and J.K. Simmons.

﻿After Santa Claus – Code Name: RED ONE – is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas. Amazon MGM Studios will release RED ONE theatrically in the US on November 15, 2024 and worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally this November Opening in IMAX®, Dolby Cinema and all premium large formats.

