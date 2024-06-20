CHADGETSTHEAXE: Found Footage Influencer Horror is Coming to Shudder Next Month

Travis Bible's found footage influencer horror #ChadGetsTheAxe is coming to Shudder next month. The Horror Collective, part of Entertaiment Squad, handled the digital release last September.

Four social media influencers live stream their trip to Devil's Manor, former home to a satanic cult.

#ChadGetsTheAxe will stream on Shudder, starting July 1st.

Adapted from an award-winning short of the same title, #ChadGetsTheAxe follows the chaotic and darkly humorous journey of four social media influencers who decide to live-stream their exploration of Devil’s Manor, the notorious former home of a Satanic cult. What starts as a quest for viral fame quickly spirals into a night of unimaginable terror as the influencers discover that some mysteries are better left unexplored.

#ChadGetsTheAxe has already garnered praise and anticipation from audiences and critics alike. It is currently rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with Dread Central calling it "a wickedly smart, funny, and scary film that avoids the pitfalls of similar movies."

Directed by Travis Bible, who co-wrote the film with Kemerton Hargrove, and starring Spencer Harrison Levin (Black Jesus), Michael Bonini (New Amsterdam), Taneisha Figueroa (Duck World), Cameron Vitosh (Walker), Brandon Doyle (Murder Made Me Famous), and Shun Hagins (Snitch).

We are thrilled to make #ChadGetsTheAxe available to Shudder’s audience,” commented Shaked Berenson, CEO of Entertainment Squad. The company's genre label, The Horror Collective, recently released several films on Shudder, including Jeff Ryan’s Mean Spirited and the award-winning LGBTQ+ horror-comedy Summoning Sylvia.

Director Travis Bible said: "It’s been so fun watching all the scares and laughs with festival crowds and I can’t wait to share the film with a wider audience."

#ChadGetsTheAxe was produced by Travis Bible, Eric Gibson, Kemerton Hargrove and Frances O'Hanlon, with Dream Big Group serving as executive producers.

"This film has been two years in the making and it’s been an incredible experience bringing this vision to life," says O’Hanlon, a partner in New Orleans based Dream Big Group. "For us, it is so important to support filmmakers with a unique voice and fresh perspective. It's not every day someone wants to make a film with an iPhone! Working with the most creative and talented team made the collaboration process a dream. We are thrilled for more audiences to connect with this film."