THE SUBSTANCE: Mubi Acquires Coralie Fargeat's Body Horror Movie Ahead of Cannes Debut

Word from Deadline is that Mubi has acquired worldwide right for Coralie Fargeat's body horror flick, The Substance. Fargeat wrote and directed their new flick which stars Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. It will premiere at Cannes this month.

Fargeat made a huge splash on the genre circuit back in 2017 with the bloody,violent and throughly entertaining Revenge. Mubi has acquired the rights for a number of territories and is planning on going theatrical with it. No word on what it means for subscribers to their streaming service.

Details on the plot have been kept mum but Deadline outlines which territories you can expect to see The Substance in a cinema near you.