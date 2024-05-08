THE SUBSTANCE: Mubi Acquires Coralie Fargeat's Body Horror Movie Ahead of Cannes Debut
Word from Deadline is that Mubi has acquired worldwide right for Coralie Fargeat's body horror flick, The Substance. Fargeat wrote and directed their new flick which stars Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. It will premiere at Cannes this month.
Fargeat made a huge splash on the genre circuit back in 2017 with the bloody,violent and throughly entertaining Revenge. Mubi has acquired the rights for a number of territories and is planning on going theatrical with it. No word on what it means for subscribers to their streaming service.
Details on the plot have been kept mum but Deadline outlines which territories you can expect to see The Substance in a cinema near you.
Mubi has acquired worldwide rights for French director Coralie Fargeat’s English-language body horror movie The Substance ahead of its world premiere in Competition at the Cannes Film Festival this month.The global film distributor, production company and streaming service will retain all rights in North America, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Latin America and Benelux, where they will release theatrically this year. MubI has also acquired the rights for Turkey and India.The Match Factory is handling sales for all other territories.
