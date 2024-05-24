THE SUBSTANCE: Coralie Fargeat And Demi Moore Body Horror Sells Worldwide
It will become steadily easier for horror fans around the world to catch The Substance the latest film from Coralie Fargeat (Revenge) at a cinema, digital platform or streaming service nearest them.
Starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid we shared with you earlier this month that Mubi had acquired the body horror flick for North America, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Latin America and Benelux.
Early this morning, after the dust settled from Marche du Film Variety is reporting that sales outfit The Match Factory closed a metric tonne more territories.
The Match Factory has sold to Italy (I Wonder Pictures), Spain (Elastica Films), Scandinavia (Nonstop Entertainment), South Korea (Challan), Hong Kong (Golden Scene Company), CIS (VLG.FILM LTD.), Ukraine and Baltics (Adastra Cinema), Taiwan (Catchplay), Australia and New Zealand (Madman Entertainment), Poland (Monolith), Greece (Feelgood Entertainment), the former Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom), Bulgaria (Beta Film) and Romania (Independenta Film 97). A deal is finalized for Japan, and Switzerland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Portugal and South East Asia are undergoing negotiations. Metropolitan previously acquired the film for distribution in France.
