THE SUBSTANCE: Coralie Fargeat And Demi Moore Body Horror Sells Worldwide

It will become steadily easier for horror fans around the world to catch The Substance the latest film from Coralie Fargeat (Revenge) at a cinema, digital platform or streaming service nearest them.

Starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid we shared with you earlier this month that Mubi had acquired the body horror flick for North America, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Latin America and Benelux.

Early this morning, after the dust settled from Marche du Film Variety is reporting that sales outfit The Match Factory closed a metric tonne more territories.