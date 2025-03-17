SXSW 2025 Wrap: All Our Reviews, Interviews, and More
The sound of silence is deafening. SXSW 2025 has concluded this year's edition. Last week the jury and special awards were announced.
Our coverage is not quite complete; we'll update this post as a few more articles roll in this week. This is a safe URL to bookmark, however, and please do so. We saw a lot of films we loved and liked in Austin, Texas, over the past 10 days, and were moved to write about nearly all of them, as gathered below.
Features by Ryland Aldrich
Reviews by Barbara Goslawski
UVALDE MOM
OTHER SIDE
CREEDE U.S.A. (capsule)
Interviews by Blake Simons
Amy Wang Talks SLANTED
Siobhan McCarthy Talks SHE'S THE HE
GG Hawkins Talks I REALLY LOVE MY HUSBAND
Reviews by J Hurtado
ODYSSEY
GLORIOUS SUMMER
NIRVANA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE
THE SURRENDER
FUCKTOYS
TOUCH ME
WE BURY THE DEAD
REDUX REDUX
FRIENDSHIP
DESCENDENT
HALLOW ROAD
MERMAID
ASH
CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD
GOOD BOY
DROP
DEATH OF A UNICORN
NEW JACK FURY
IT ENDS
THE TRUE BEAUTY OF BEING BITTEN BY A TICK
THE ASTRONAUT
Reviews by Peter Martin
CAPER
DEEPER
FLIGHT 149: HOSTAGE OF WAR
LIFEHACK
$POSITIONS
SWEETNESS
MY UNCLE JENS
MIX TAPE
GOVERNMENT CHEESE
SPREADSHEET CHAMPIONS
TAKE NO PRISONERS
SURVIVING EARTH
CORINA
SATISFACTION
THE STUDIO
ONE MORE SHOT