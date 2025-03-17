SXSW Coverage Comedies All Reviews Festival Features All News

Contributor; Slovakia (@martykudlac)
CPH:DOX 2025: Exclusive THE LAST AMBASSADOR Poster and Clip Premiere

The Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival (CPH:DOX) will present the world premiere of The Last Ambassador, a documentary by Austrian filmmaker Natalie Halla. The film follows Manizha Bakhtari, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Austria, as she navigates the political and personal consequences of the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

The documentary explores Bakhtari’s position as a diplomat representing a government she does not recognize and her continued advocacy for Afghan women’s rights. As part of her work, she launches the Daughters program, which supports the secret education of Afghan schoolgirls, while also engaging in international political efforts against the Taliban’s restrictions. Halla’s documentary examines Bakhtari’s role in exile, depicting the personal and diplomatic challenges she faces. 

Halla, who directed documentaries such as Children of the Forest  and Life in Four Elements, has often focused on themes of social justice. With The Last Ambassador, she shifts her attention to political resistance and the realities of Afghan women under the Taliban’s rule.

According to Halla, the film places Bakhtari’s personal story within a broader political framework, while maintaining a focus on individual agency. The documentary’s title refers to Bakhtari’s unique position as one of the last Afghan diplomats still active on the international stage after the Taliban takeover.

The Last Ambassador will have its first screening on March 22, 2025, at Dagmar Teatret in Copenhagen.

