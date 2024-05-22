FEU-FOLLET: First Images From New French Supernatural Horror Short Film

Feu-Follet. In French folklore it is a soul send back from the dead to do God's penance but will often attack people for vengeance. Deemed mostly harmless, the feu-follet sometimes suck the blood of children. Cheery stuff.

There are no children in Mickael Abbate's upcoming short film by the same name but there is a couple meeting clandestinely in a graveyard at night. The young woman sees such a spirit and gets a bit nervy. Their older boyfriend bolsters up on bravado and tries to keep the good times going.

The short is presently in post but Mickael has started to present their short to festival programmers attending Marche du Film. We have a trio of stills to share with you. Check them out down below.