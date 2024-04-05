CALIGULA: THE ULTIMATE CUT: Drafthouse Films Acquires North American Rights to New Version, Reimagined And Restored in 4K

This isn't as much a confession as it is an admission... I've never seen Caligula, in any shape or form. Perhaps that will change now that this latest and greatest version of one of cinema's more notorious offerings has been picked up for a North American release by Drafthouse Films.

Also, any film with any-decade-Dame-Helen-Mirren in it? Well now, it's just be elevated to Must-See.

Drafthouse Films will give Caligula: The Ultimate Cut a theatrical release followd by a streaming and 4K UHD Blu-ray release. This all starts this coming August, 2024.

Read more in the offcial announcement below. We've included a trailer from one of the festivals this new version made a stop at on the circuit last year. Films made in the 70s were just... different. To stand out from the crowd back then you had to something different and Caligula was definitely different.