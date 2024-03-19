STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Trailer: The End of The High Republic is Nigh

This isn't about good or bad, it's about power and who is allowed to use it.

The next Star Wars series, The Acolyte, is coming to Disney+ this June. It takes place during the final days of the High Republic, so about 100 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin). Yesterday Lucasfilm dropped word out of the blue that the trailer was coming today. Check it out, down below.

Today, Disney+ debuted the first trailer and key art for Lucasfilm’s new, original series “Star Wars: The Acolyte.” The thrilling, live-action series launches on Tuesday, June 4, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

In “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on “Get Out” and “Us,” scored “Star Wars: The Acolyte.”