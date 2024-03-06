SHEEP'S CLOTHING Trailer: Religious Horror, On Demand Next Week

A violent attack leaves high school principal Mansa Harper with a traumatic brain injury. After finding refuge working for a Pastor at a fledgling church, Mansa soon realizes the Pastor’s personal struggles are creeping into the sanctuary. When a member of the church winds up dead, Mansa is compelled to help the Pastor clean up the aftermath. This act of service takes Mansa through a strange and bloody pilgrimage as he tries to save the church and himself.

Memory escapes me at the time of writing this article - perhaps it was Park's Lady Vengeance - where a someone was humming to themselves What a Friend We Have in Jesus while doing something nefarious? I should remember the title of that movie better because it was a truly chilling moment for myself and SA founder Todd as we sat in that screening at TIFF in those early years of our existence, and it dawned on us what the song was.

Director/writer/composer Kyle McConaghy aims for something like that in this trailer for their religious horror flick, Sheep's Clothing. A worship song is played, in contrast to scenes of terror and horror playing out on the screen.

Typically, when you mention religious horror your thoughts are drawn to some old world religion that is still practiced by some small sect. You don't think about the modern, Christian church. Or do you? I digress. McConaghy's horror flick will be available On Demand from Cranked Up on March 12th.

Sheep's Clothing stars Aaron Phifer, Sean Heyman, and Nick Heyman. Phifer produced and wrote the flick with Nick and McConaghy.