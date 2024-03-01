Screambox in March: FOLLOWERS, BEING HUMAN, EXIT HUMANITY, And ALIEN FROM THE ABYSS

Beware the Ides of March, but do keep an eye out for the lineup of titles taking over Screambox this month.

There are a couple Canadian genre titles in the mix this month. If you know where to look in Exit Humanity you can see ScreenAnarchy lord and master Todd Brown play a zombie extra and take a bullet to the head. Back in the day, Jesse Thomas Cook, director of current titles Cult Hero and The Hyperborean made us squirm with his 2013 flick, Septic Man.

One of the earlier monsters-are-attractive-and-hot series was BBC series Being Human. The first season will drop on March 22nd and another season will arrive every week after that.

And if you feel that your life has been lacking some Mega-Shark goodness then rejoice, because Screambox has a half dozen Mega-something movies coming at the end of the month.

It's all in the official announcement below.