Screambox in March: FOLLOWERS, BEING HUMAN, EXIT HUMANITY, And ALIEN FROM THE ABYSS
Beware the Ides of March, but do keep an eye out for the lineup of titles taking over Screambox this month.
There are a couple Canadian genre titles in the mix this month. If you know where to look in Exit Humanity you can see ScreenAnarchy lord and master Todd Brown play a zombie extra and take a bullet to the head. Back in the day, Jesse Thomas Cook, director of current titles Cult Hero and The Hyperborean made us squirm with his 2013 flick, Septic Man.
One of the earlier monsters-are-attractive-and-hot series was BBC series Being Human. The first season will drop on March 22nd and another season will arrive every week after that.
And if you feel that your life has been lacking some Mega-Shark goodness then rejoice, because Screambox has a half dozen Mega-something movies coming at the end of the month.
It's all in the official announcement below.
SCREAMBOX March Streaming Line-Up IncludesFOLLOWERS, BEING HUMAN, EXIT HUMANITY, ALIEN FROM THE ABYSSSCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in March, including Followers, Being Human, Exit Humanity, and Alien from the Abyss.Inspired by the success of Alien and The Abyss, Alien from the Abyss has invaded SCREAMBOX. Newly restored in 4K by Severin Films, Charles Napier (The Silent of the Lambs) stars in the 1989 Italian knock-off.Like You're Next for the influencer generation, SCREAMBOX Exclusive Followers streams on March 12. The home invasion thriller finds a social media influencer in the crosshairs of a relentless dark web cult.A werewolf, a vampire, and a ghost attempt to coexist in the British supernatural comedy series Being Human. The first season hits SCREAMBOX on March 22, with the remaining four seasons dropping weekly through April 19.Zombie period piece Exit Humanity bites into SCREAMBOX on March 22. Hailed as "not a movie, but a piece of cinema" by Fangoria, it features genre legends Dee Wallace (Cujo), Bill Moseley (The Devil's Rejects), and Stephen McHattie (Watchmen).A treasure trove of cheesy creature features stomp onto SCREAMBOX on March 29: Mega Shark vs. Giant Octopus, Mega Shark vs. Crocosaurus, Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark, 6-Headed Shark Attack, Megaboa, and Mega Ape.Other March highlights include: the ninth season of Bloody Disgusting's snack-sized horror showcase Bloody Bites; the Toxic Avenger-esque splatterfest Septic Man; post-apocalyptic thriller Night Cries; throwback slasher Pillow Party Massacre; psychological nightmare The Parker Sessions; and campy indie horrors Amityville Death Toilet and Amityville Thanksgiving.Start screaming now with SCREAMBOX on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.
