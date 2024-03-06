NIGHT SHIFT Clip: Whatever You do, Don't Answer The Phone (Ring Ring, Hello? WAUGH!!!) What Did I Just Say?

While working her first night shift at a remote motel, a young woman, Gwen Taylor (Phoebe Tonkin), begins to suspect that she is being followed by a dangerous character from her past. As the night progresses, Gwen’s isolation and safety, however, are made all the more worse when she starts to realize that the motel might also be haunted.

Quiver Distribution is bringing the horror flick Night Shift to select theaters and VOD on March 8th. A creepy clip was sent along for your viewing pleasure.

We're told that Night Shift is the directorial debut from The China Brothers (Paul & Ben) but someone is forgetting Paul's 2011 horror flick, Crawl, which brother Ben produced? Is it because they're working as a directing tandem this time? They did write Sweet Virginia for Canadian director Jamie M. Dagg (2015 River) so we can forgive the confusion.

Still, that is long way coming for a followup so let's see what they've got in store for us in the provided clip down below. We've also got the trailer down there too.

Night Shift stars Phoebe Tonkin, Lamorne Morris, Madison Hu, Patrick Fischler, Lauren Bowles, and Christopher Denham.